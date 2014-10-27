Redknapp hails all-round QPR display against Villa

Charlie Austin bagged a brace to lift QPR to a 2-0 victory over a free-falling Aston Villa outfit at Loftus Road.

Austin opened the scoring in the 17th minute before putting the result beyond the visitors after the interval as QPR condemned Villa to a fifth consecutive defeat without scoring.

QPR moved above bottom spot at Burnley's expense with just their second league win of the season and Redknapp was understandably pleased, though he refused to single out two-goal hero Austin - who marked his 200th professional outing in style.

"It was a great result. We played well against Liverpool [in a 3-2 defeat last week]," Redknapp said afterwards.

"We played well here against Stoke and Sunderland. Hull we missed a penalty right at the end of the game. So we worked hard again tonight."

Redknapp added: "There were lots of good performances.

"Yun [Suk-young] came in at left-back and the last couple of games has done fantastic.

"Richard Dunne and [Steven] Caulker were up against [Christian] Benteke, who is a fantastic striker in my opinion, and I thought they played him great.

"Rob Green, [Mauricio] Isla at right-back and the first time I got 90 minutes out of Sandro. I bought him here, he is a big player but I haven't been able to get him out on the pitch and tonight he made a difference."