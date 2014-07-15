Redknapp hopeful over Ferdinand deal

Ferdinand is a free agent after leaving Manchester United, and Redknapp is eager to be reunited with the centre-back, who played for him at West Ham.

The 35-year-old defender has been working as a television pundit during the FIFA World Cup, but is due to arrive back in England on Tuesday.

And Redknapp wants to tie up a deal for Ferdinand as soon as possible as he prepares for life back in the Premier League following Rangers' Championship play-off final victory over Derby County.

He talkSPORT: "He arrives back today so I am going to meet him and hopefully we can get it sorted.

"He has not been difficult to deal with. He wants to play and he is not expensive.

"He wants to come and play at QPR now so hopefully we can get it done."