Redknapp laughs off sack rumours after QPR loss

QPR manager Harry Redknapp laughed off claims his job could be under threat after their 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League.

A 13th loss of the season extended their winless run to six games in all competitions and sees them remain in trouble in the bottom half of the table, two points above basement club Leicester City.

Reports prior to Saturday's fixture suggested defeat at Loftus Road could spell the end for Redknapp, but the 67-year-old insists he will be staying at the club.

"It's their [the owners] choice if they want to make a change," he said. "[But] because someone writes in a newspaper, suddenly everyone believes what is written.

"I spoke to Tony Fernandes this week five times and he's never mentioned anything to me, and just said what a load of nonsense.

"I don't worry. What will be, will be. We're still in amongst it.

"Okay, it was a setback today, but the bottom seven teams there is not a thing in it. It's going to be very close and I still think we've got as much of a chance as anybody."

A spirited first-half display from the strugglers was undone after 58 minutes when substitute Marouane Fellaini put United ahead, and fellow replacement James Wilson completed the win late on.

The QPR boss was disappointed to see the game slip out of his side's grasp, but was able to find the positives from yet another defeat.

"I am very pleased, I thought we worked very hard today," he added. "At half-time we were right in the game, I just felt it was important we didn't switch off, but we did and we got punished with the goal.

"Overall, I couldn't ask for more. It was one of our better home performances."