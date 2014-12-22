Redknapp not ruling out Morrison return

Morrison cut short a loan spell at Championship side Cardiff City last week due to unspecified personal reasons.

The 21-year-old scored six goals in 17 games for QPR last season as they secured promotion to the Premier League.

Redknapp urged Morrison to avoid a repeat of his off-field problems that have been well documented, and has not ruled out bringing the former Manchester United man back to Loftus Road if he remains surplus to requirements at West Ham.

"I like Ravel. He came last year and I didn't have any problems with him," Redknapp told talkSPORT.

"There has got to be a problem with Ravel if Sir Alex Ferguson can't deal with him and Big Sam [Allardyce] can't deal with him, so he needs to sort himself out. But he is a real talent and when he was with me he was as good as gold.

"He is a good kid and his ability is just amazing. We can't buy anybody, we are looking at a few loans that can help the team, help the squad.

"He is one that someone has mentioned to me and he is one we could be interested in - if West Ham want to release him."