Redknapp still hopeful of sealing Rossi deal

Villarreal striker Rossi, 24, scored an impressive 32 goals last term and was also strongly linked with the North London club during the January transfer window.

Spurs are believed to be keen on strengthening their strike force, with Peter Crouch, Jermain Defoe and Roman Pavlyuchenko only mustering 20 league goals between them last season, and Redknapp hinted he would be keen on bringing the 23-times capped Italian international to White Hart Lane.

"Rossi's top drawer, he's a clever player," Redknapp told Sky Sports.

"He gets it into feet, he holds the ball up, he scores goals, and he's the Italy centre-forward now.

"We tried to get him last year and I think the fee was £18 million. That looks cheap now but he was a player we nearly had last year."

When asked whether he would be back in for the American-born forward, Redknapp explained that it was chairman Daniel Levy who would broker any deal.

"That's up to the club and Daniel and everybody, but if you're going to buy top players they cost top money - they're not going to be cheap.

"They cost top wages, they cost big transfer fees - you need miracles if they're going to picking up people for bargains, and they become worth mega money

"It's difficult to do that because everybody's looking for top strikers. They are at a premium, they're difficult to find."

Rossi started his career with Manchester United, where he played just 14 matches, scoring four goals, before moving to El Madrigal in 2007, where he has gone on to score 77 goals in 178 matches.