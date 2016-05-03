Redknapp talks up 'South Coast Mariners' role

Harry Redknapp may need to brush up on his knowledge of the A-League after explaining his new role with the "South Coast Mariners".

Redknapp was referring to a consultancy position he has accepted with the Central Coast Mariners, who finished the recently completed domestic season bottom of the table after winning just three of 27 games.

The club have described his responsibilities as "a consultant to the football department and connecting the club with his ties abroad".

Mariners owner and chairman Mike Charlesworth added on the club's official website: "Redknapp is a very well respected EPL coach and has been for many years with the likes of West Ham, Portsmouth and Spurs.

"He's a BBC football pundit and one of the greatest football characters in the game today.

"In the interest of assisting our coaches and staff, assisting the Mariners commercially and help to put them on the global map we've just made one of our biggest signings and that's Harry himself joining the Mariners on a part-time basis."

To put them on a global map Redknapp may want to first consult a local map with the Mariners based in Gosford, New South Wales, about 46 miles north of Sydney.

When asked the name of his new club on talkSPORT, the 69-year-old replied: "It's the South Coast Mariners.

"I met the owner, he's a great guy, an English guy. Peter Storrie's involved and they've got an English coach as well.

"They asked me if I would do a bit as an advisor."

Charlesworth's claim that Redknapp would be visiting Gosford "on at least two occasions during the season" also appeared at odds with the Londoner, who recently oversaw Jordan's 5-1 thrashing by Australia in a World Cup qualifier.

He said: "No, no, I won't be going. It's a long way

"Thirty-odd hours on a plane. I came home the other week and it took me a week to recover.

"It's a long way but it's a fantastic country when you get there."

Redknapp combined his two-game stint in charge of Jordan with an ongoing football advisor role at English Championship side Derby County.