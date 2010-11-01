Redknapp threatens TV boycott

"If I can't come out and answer the questions in a truthful manner... don't expect me to come out and talk to TV after the match, ever," Redknapp told a news conference on Monday ahead of his side's Champions League game against Inter Milan.

After referee Mark Clattenburg had ruled play on instead of awarding an expected free-kick on Saturday, Nani nicked the ball from bemused Spurs goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes to score the second goal.

GEAR:Get 10% off Tottenham Hotspur shirts here, courtesy of online retailer Kitbag

A fuming Redknapp said after the Old Trafford match: "Clattenburg is responsible for one of the worst refereeing decisions ever. He's had a nightmare.

"The officials will come up with a story that makes it look right. That's the way it happens. He made a cock-up, but he'll come up with some excuse."

Although the Football Association will decide on Tuesday whether to charge Redknapp with misconduct for his comments he was in no mood to back down on Monday.

"It was a farcial situation and if they try want to make an issue of it then I'll make some issues," Redknapp said.

"Doing those interviews, three or four minutes after a game, it's not something we enjoy and when we get beat it's the last thing you want to do but its part of the job and the public has a right to know.

"But there's no point in me saying 'Mark handled it jolly well'.If we can't tell it as it is, we'll have to tell it as it wasn't and say we didn't see it."