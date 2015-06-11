Redknapp: Tottenham a major disappointment since I left

Harry Redknapp has criticised Tottenham's transfer dealings since he departed the club, describing their recruits as "a disaster".

Redknapp left White Hart Lane at the end of the 2011-12 season and eventually took over at QPR, whom he resigned from in February citing his upcoming knee surgery as the reason behind his decision.

Since his exit, Spurs have finished fifth, sixth and fifth in the Premier League, failing to return to the UEFA Champions League, which Redknapp led them to in 2009-10.

"Tottenham have been a major disappointment since I left," he said on his Kicca account.

"I had two top-four finishes, we finished fourth twice and should have finished higher in all honesty.

"I thought if we had bought a striker in the last year at Christmas we'd have been very close, I think, to the top. We didn't invest in a striker at that time. It’s difficult, that top four is difficult.

"But this year, if you talk Tottenham, it’s been a disappointing year for Tottenham.

"I'm a big fan of the manager [Mauricio Pochettino], I like him very much but if you look at the team this year it certainly don't excite you.

"They’ve been carried by three or four of the kids who have done really well. The signings, almost to a man, have been a disaster.

"All that £120million or whatever they spent from [Gareth] Bale and [Luka] Modric has been pretty much wasted really."