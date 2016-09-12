Redmond: Rashford one of the best at Under-21 level

Nathan Redmond believes Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is one of the best forwards he has seen at Under-21 level.

Rashford went to Euro 2016 with England, but he dropped down to the Three Lions' Under-21 team in the international break and fired a debut hat-trick in a 6-1 win over Norway.

And Redmond - who has great experience with Gareth Southgate's side, playing alongside Harry Kane among other senior stars - rates the 18-year-old very highly.

"He's different to Saido Berahino, Harry Kane and Danny Ings," the Southampton man told the FA's official website.

"They all have different qualities and pose different threats at that level.

"But Marcus' direct pace and how he's quite unorthodox with the ball, along with his finishing, is up there with some of the best that I've seen at Under-21 level.

"They're all top class strikers though."

Rashford also netted on his senior England bow, a 2-0 win over Australia at the Stadium of Light, before collecting two more caps at the Euros.