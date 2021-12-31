Reece James injury causes problems for Chelsea ahead of Liverpool clash

Reece James’ hamstring injury will hand Chelsea a major wing-back problem in Sunday’s Premier League clash with Liverpool.

The England right wing-back faces an extended spell on the sidelines after damaging his hamstring in Wednesday’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Brighton.

Chelsea were already without left wing-back Ben Chilwell, who is out for the season with knee trouble, but Thiago Silva and Timo Werner trained fully on Friday.

Liverpool have had three as-yet unnamed players test positive for Covid.

Midfielder Thiago Alcantara (hip) and forward Takumi Minamino, who has only just returned to light training after a muscle injury, will not make the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker and forward Roberto Firmino were absent from training on Thursday while left-back Andy Robertson completes his three-match ban so Kostas Tsimikas will deputise again.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Silva, Christensen, Rudiger, Chalobah, Sarr, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Niguez, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Havertz, Ziyech, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Lukaku.

Liverpool provisional squad: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Salah, Jota, Mane, Adrian, Williams, Konate, Gomez, Beck, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Jones.