Referee Clattenburg to miss weekend fixtures

The 39-year-old is alleged to have broken Premier League rules to speak to Crystal Palace manager Neil Warnock on the phone after refereeing the London club's 2-2 draw at West Brom last Saturday.

Premier League rules state that all officials involved in a match must be present during a conversation with a manager, unless they get permission from the referee's governing body.

Clattenburg had earned the ire of Warnock for allowing West Brom's first goal from Victor Anichebe to stand despite Palace goalkeeper Julian Speroni appearing to take an elbow in the face from Craig Dawson.

Reports in the British press also claim that Clattenburg travelled to The Hawthorns on his own so that he could attend an Ed Sheeran concert in Newcastle after the game.

Under the regulations of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited, who regulate Premier League referees, a match referee must travel with his assistants to games.

Subsequently, Clattenburg will not be in charge of any of the 10 games in England's top flight between November 1 and 3.