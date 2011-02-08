Reina and Lloris hint at Man United move

Van der Sar hangs up his gloves at the end of the season, which has led to speculation that the Red Devils' boss Sir Alex Ferguson is targeting a move for one of Europe’s top keepers in the close season.

And with Reina reportedly having a £20 million buy-out clause in his Liverpool contract, the Spanish World Cup winner has refused to rule out a sensational summer switch to Old Trafford.

“Yes, Van der Sar will hang up his gloves in the summer so of course they are talking,” Reina told Spanish radio station Onda Cero.

“Of course, one likes to fight for titles and be in a team that does that. We always fought to be in the Champions League and try to win titles [at Liverpool], but unfortunately that hasn’t been the case in the last couple of years.”

Ferguson has been linked with Ajax and Holland No.1 Maarten Stekelenberg, Inter Milan’s Julio Cesar, German stoppers Rene Adler of Bayer Leverkusen and Schalke’s Manuel Neuer as well as Lyon’s highly-rated keeper Lloris.

The French custodian has been strongly tipped to succeed Van der Sar as United’s first-choice stopper in the summer following a string impressive displays in Ligue 1, and the 24-year-old has also left the door open for an end-of-season transfer.

"Manchester United? It is a great club but I cannot say anymore. We will wait and see what happens during the summer. I might play abroad but I do not know where.

"This is important for my progression as a professional. I know that big clubs are interested in me, but I am waiting to see what happens."

The Red Devils added Anders Lindegaard to their goalkeeping ranks in the January transfer window, but are thought to be chasing a more experienced glovesman to fill the void.

