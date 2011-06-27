Reina: De Gea will prove sceptics wrong

The Atletico Madrid custodian is on the verge of completing a lucrative move to Old Trafford, with the deal expected to be finalised now that the keeper has fulfilled his duties with the Spanish Under-21 side at the European Championships.

There have been doubts that the youngster has the relative experience to replace the Dutch veteran in such a high profile role for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

However, international compatriot Reina has spoken out against the apprehension surrounding De Gea’s transfer.

"I very much welcome this news because David is a great keeper," he told La Gaceta.

The 28-year-old Liverpool goalkeeper is certain that De Gea will adapt to the Premier League and swiftly quell any scepticism.

"When it becomes official he is going to start working to prove in the Premier League what a good goalkeeper he is."

With the departure of De Gea imminent, Atletico Madrid are lining up possible replacements for their outgoing first choice keeper. Reina acknowledges that a chance for him to return to Spain could arise, but states that he is happy at Liverpool.

"I know Atletico are looking for a goalkeeper, but I won't be changing colours. I have five-year contract with the Reds and I'm happy at Liverpool."

ByKillian Woods