Reina flattered by Barcelona reports

The Spain international is on a season-long loan at the Serie A outfit after he was forced down the Liverpool pecking order by manager Brendan Rodgers.

Reina has flourished in Italy, making 24 top-flight appearances for Rafael Benitez's men.

His form for Napoli has not gone unnoticed, with Barcelona reportedly monitoring his situation as the search for Victor Valdes' replacement continues despite the club's two-window transfer ban handed down by FIFA this week.

"My future? To be linked to Barcelona pleases me a lot," said Reina, who emerged from the youth ranks at Camp Nou before making 30 La Liga appearances for the club between 2000 and 2002.

"But at the moment I just want to concentrate on Napoli.

"In the summer I will evaluate my situation with Liverpool."

Reina has not looked out of place at the Stadio San Paolo, helping Napoli to third position in the standings.

Napoli are nine points adrift of rivals second-placed Roma with seven games remaining, but Reina insists his team-mates still believe they can finish second this season and triumph in the final of the Coppa Italia against Fiorentina on May 2.

"Our aim is to finish in second place even though it will be very difficult," Reina added.

"There is also a great desire within the dressing room to win the Coppa Italia."