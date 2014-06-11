Reina not ruling out Napoli return next season

The Spaniard spent 2013-14 on loan in Naples, and impressed for Rafael Benitez's side as they won the Coppa Italia and finished third in Serie A.

Reina, currently away with Spain's FIFA World Cup squad, will return to Liverpool ahead of next term.

However, with Simon Mignolet now established as the Merseyside club's first-choice keeper, Reina is open to the idea of leaving Anfield for good - with Napoli one possible destination.

"I believe that the possibility is there," he told Radio Onda Cero. "In Naples I've been very good this year, where I feel well-liked and where there is a plan on the table that makes you dream.

"I never discarded the idea of staying in Naples.

"I have a contract at Liverpool and I have to go back there, but there are also chances that (I will) go away again."