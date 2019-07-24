Arsenal have a big decision to make about the future of Reiss Nelson, as Hertha Berlin lie in wait
Arsenal are set to make a decision on Reiss Nelson's short-term future amid interest in a season-long loan from Hertha Berlin.
According to The Sun, the German capital club want to retain the London-born forward's services for another campaign.
Nelson scored seven goals in 25 appearances in all competitions for Hoffenheim in 2018/19.
However, Unai Emery may opt to keep the 19-year-old at the Emirates Stadium as a member of his first-team squad.
Arsenal's pursuit of Wilfried Zaha has proved difficult, with Crystal Palace holding firm on their £80m valuation of the winger.
That could leave space for Nelson to assume a back-up role, but Emery may conclude that he would be better served playing regular minutes in a top league.
