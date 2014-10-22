Remy hopeful of being fit to face Man United

The France international scored the opening goal in Tuesday's 6-0 UEFA Champions League hammering of Maribor, but his celebration was cut short as he pulled up with a groin injury.

Remy was replaced after only 16 minutes and, with Diego Costa struggling due to a hamstring injury, it appeared that Didier Drogba could be Chelsea's only fit striker ahead of the trip to Old Trafford.

Former QPR frontman Remy is hopeful that he will be passed fit to feature against Louis van Gaal's side, though, as the Premier League leaders attempt to continue their superb start to the season.

Remy said: "We will see with the scan, I really hope it is not too bad. Fortunately, I stopped playing because I felt something. I don't think it is too bad, but I felt something. My groin.

"It was before I scored, it was a bit stiff - even my run did not feel very comfortable. That's why I prefer to come off, but for me I have to care about myself and if I'm not feeling very good it's better to leave for another player who is 100 per cent.

"Yes it's frustrating, of course, because I had a chance to play because Costa is injured, but I am not afraid.

"I don't think it is really bad. We will check and I really hope to play again this weekend."