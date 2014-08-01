Remy to join up with QPR squad in pre-season

The France international looked destined to complete a move to Liverpool last week, but the 2013-14 Premier League runners-up pulled the plug on the deal after Remy reportedly failed a medical.

Remy spent the previous campaign on loan at Newcastle United and manager Alan Pardew confirmed on Wednesday that the club were "monitoring" his situation.

However, it appears that the 27-year-old will remain at Loftus Road, at least for the time being, as Redknapp revealed Remy will fly out to join the rest of the squad on Sunday.

"Loic is coming out on Sunday night to join us for training on Monday, so it will be good to have him with us," Redknapp told the club's official website.

Adel Taarabt's future at Loftus Road has also been a talking point, with the Moroccan having spent the second half of last season on loan with Milan.

The Serie A side are thought to be keen to bring him back to San Siro, but Redknapp insisted that no deal has been completed and said that the 25-year-old is in his plans for the coming campaign.

"At this moment he is part of our plans for the season, unless someone comes in and pays the money that the club want," Redknapp added.

"Otherwise, he will stay with us and we'll be looking to get him to do his bit for the club this season."