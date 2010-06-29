Remy still keen on Arsenal move

Emirates Stadium supremo Arsene Wenger is on the lookout for new recruits as he bids to win a trophy for the first time since 2005, and has already added to his forward line of Robin van Persie, Nicklas Bendtner, Carlos Vela and Eduardo by bringing in former Bordeaux goal-getter Maroaune Chamakh.

New Bordeaux boss Jean Tigana - who has replaced incoming France coach Laurent Blanc - is believed to have identified Remy as a potential replacement for Chamakh at Stade Chaban Delmas.

But despite being linked with Bordeaux, Lyon and the Hammers, Remy has revealed that if he had the choice, he would opt for a move to the Gunners to work under Wenger.

The 23-year-old joined Nice from Lyon in 2008 and has since netted 24 goals in 63 league appearances, winning his first and only cap to date for France against Nigeria in 2009.

"I've always loved watching the English league and I particularly like Arsenal. But for that, I still need to progress," he told L'Equipe. "I love the atmosphere and stadiums too.

"There are proposals, we'll see what happens."

Remy has revealed his desire to sign for Arsenal before, telling RMC before the World Cup that he had discussed the prospect of a move to Emirates Stadium with Gunners legend Thierry Henry.

"Arsenal are the club I want to join. I won't deny they are my priority. Arsenal are a young, ambitious side and I love to watch them play.

"It is the ideal place for me. I spoke with Thierry about them and asked him lots of questions about life there.

"That is because I have been an Arsenal fan since I was little. I was not disappointed with what he told me."

