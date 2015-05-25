Renard takes over at Lille

Herve Renard has been appointed as the new head coach of Ligue 1 side Lille.

The 46-year-old resigned his post as Ivory Coast boss last week as speculation mounted that he was to succeed Rene Girard at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

And Lille have now confirmed Renard's arrival on a three-year contract ahead of the 2015-16 season.

"It is an honour to take over a club as prestigious as Lille," the Frenchman told the club's official website.

"I look forward to starting my adventure with this group. A very exciting challenge is looming on the horizon."

Renard has enjoyed success on the international stage, leading Zambia to Africa Cup of Nations glory in 2012, before repeating the feat with Ivory Coast earlier this year.

It marks a return to French football for Renard, who coached Sochaux between 2013 and 2014.