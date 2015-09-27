Rennes star Ntep admits to Bayern interest

Rennes star Paul-Georges Ntep has admitted he would like to move to Bayern Munich as he plots the chance to impress in the Champions League or Europa League.

Bayern were linked with a possible move for the 23-year-old during the transfer window, while Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in the past, although an injury prevented any potential move.

However, Ntep - who has two goals and two assists in four games so far this season - is keen to test himself among Europe's very best and says Pep Guardiola's side are an attraction.

"The group has evolved a lot in recent times. The objective is Europe next season, with Rennes or elsewhere," he told Telefoot.

"England, Germany are spectacular championships, where attackers are quickly appreciated, where there are great teams. Bayern interest me, for instance."

Ntep made his senior France debut against Belgium in June but is not anticipating a place in Didier Deschamps' squad for the European Championship next year.

He added: "The Euros are not a goal because I'm only a youngster. The objective is to be successful for the club. If the national coach called me, it would be great, but the Euros are not a goal for me."