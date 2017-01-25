Reported Chelsea target Lopez focused on Espanyol
Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Diego Lopez is not thinking about a potential move to Chelsea for the time being.
Diego Lopez says he is focusing on Espanyol amid talk of a move to Chelsea.
Goalkeeper Lopez, who is on loan at Espanyol from Serie A side AC Milan, has been talked up as a replacement for Asmir Begovic at Stamford Bridge.
Begovic, who is serving as Thibaut Courtois' deputy, is keen to play more regularly and Chelsea reportedly rejected a bid from Bournemouth for the Bosnia-Herzegovina international.
But asked about Chelsea's apparent interest, Lopez said: "It affects me positively. This kind of news is good for me because it's a recognition of my job.
"But beyond that I am calm and focus on Espanyol until the 30th of June."
On the prospect of extending his time in LaLiga with Espanyol, the former Real Madrid keeper added: "Hopefully we can prolong out relationship after that.
"Nothing is going to happen until 30 June and from there AC Milan and Espanyol will have to give a step forward but I have repeated what I want.
"If Espanyol want me they already know my intentions but they will need to reach an agreement [with Milan].
"At times, we are a bit selfish but I am honest and I thank the club because they had confidence on me in a difficult moment."
