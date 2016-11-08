Reported Everton target Zekhnini in talks with European club

Teenage Odd forward Rafik Zekhnini was given permission to discuss his future with a top European club, with Everton reportedly interested.

Zekhnini, 18, has caught the eye while playing in his homeland Norway, including scoring five goals during the 2016 Tippeligaen season.

Odd chief executive Einar Handlykken confirmed on Monday Zekhnini had been allowed to open discussions with another club.

"Rafik is not here today because he has been given permission to travel and meet a club that have shown interest in him," he told Varden.

"I will not comment on this other than that it is a top European club."

Varden reported Zekhnini was meeting with Everton, while Manchester United were also previously linked with the teenager.