Republic of Ireland to face Netherlands in final Euro 2016 warm-up

Republic of Ireland will host Netherlands at the Aviva Stadium in their final warm-up game ahead of Euro 2016.

The May 27 fixture will see Martin O'Neill's men test themselves against a Dutch side who failed to qualify for next year's finals in France, but bring with them a wealth of big-tournament experience.

Ireland also face Switzerland (March 25) and Slovakia (March 29) in Dublin before heading to Saint-Denis for their opening fixture against Sweden.

Belgium and Italy have also been drawn in Group E.