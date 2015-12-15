Republic of Ireland to face Netherlands in final Euro 2016 warm-up
Netherlands will visit Dublin as Republic of Ireland finalise their preparations for Euro 2016.
Republic of Ireland will host Netherlands at the Aviva Stadium in their final warm-up game ahead of Euro 2016.
The May 27 fixture will see Martin O'Neill's men test themselves against a Dutch side who failed to qualify for next year's finals in France, but bring with them a wealth of big-tournament experience.
Ireland also face Switzerland (March 25) and Slovakia (March 29) in Dublin before heading to Saint-Denis for their opening fixture against Sweden.
Belgium and Italy have also been drawn in Group E.
