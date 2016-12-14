Returning Veron trains with Estudiantes squad
The shock addition of Juan Sebastian Veron to Estudiantes' squad for the 2017 Copa Libertadores has moved closer to becoming a reality.
Juan Sebastian Veron's sensational return to professional football moved a step closer as he trained with the Estudiantes first-team squad on Wednesday.
Veron brought the curtain down on a successful career, that included stints at Lazio, Manchester United and Inter, as well as 73 caps for Argentina, in 2014 after returning to boyhood side Estudiantes.
The 41-year-old, who serves as president of the club from La Plata, looks set to make good on a promise to come out of retirement for the 2017 Copa Libertadores if supporters bought 65 per cent of the boxes at the club's new stadium.
After spending time working on a personal regime, Veron has now taken part in first-team training under coach Nelson Vivas' gaze for the first time.
The president's performance in the practice session made a strong impression on 19-year-old defender Julian Marchioni.
"Veron is the same as always, he didn't misplace a pass. It's something incredible," Marchioni said in a media conference.
Veron, who turns 42 in March, is expected to participate in a friendly tournament at the start of 2017 before making his competitive return in the upcoming edition of the Libertadores.
