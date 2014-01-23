Reunion with Lambert interests Hoolahan

Hoolahan has only started five games under Chris Hughton in the Premier League this season and confirmed on Wednesday that he had submitted a transfer request, which was rejected by the Carrow Road hierarchy.

The 31-year-old has been linked with a move to Villa Park after spending three seasons playing under Lambert at Norwich, but Hoolahan insists there has been no contact with Villa and that was not behind his decision.

Under the Scot, Hoolahan helped Norwich rise from League One to the Premier League in successive seasons and is interested in joining up with his former manager.

"I haven’t spoken to anybody at Aston Villa, but of course a move to play for Paul Lambert again would appeal to me," Hoolahan told the Daily Telegraph.

"I played some of the best football of my career under him and it was Paul who converted me from a winger to playing in the hole behind the striker.

"At my age, I need to be playing regular first-team football and that is not happening at Norwich."

The Republic of Ireland international has become frustrated by the lack of opportunities at Carrow Road and voiced his disappointment that his request to leave had been rejected.

"It's a shame it has got to this," he added. "I tried to do things sensibly and quietly because I've not been involved whatsoever.

"But I was told the club do not want to sell me. I don't really know what will happen next, hopefully there will be more conversations to resolve the matter.

"There has not been any big row or anything like that. The club know my wishes and that is as far as it has gone.

"I want a new challenge and a fresh start."