Reus injury fears played down

Injury concerns surrounding Marco Reus have been calmed by Borussia Dortmund.

The Germany international sustained an ankle problem in training and, with a long history of injuries in that area, fears were raised.

However, the club confirmed on Monday that there was no cause for alarm.

"Marco Reus has a slight ligament problem, it's nothing serious," read a post on their official Twitter account.

In a press conference, head coach Thomas Tuchel revealed that the forward would likely return to training later on Monday.

Sporting director Michael Zorc, meanwhile, has hinted the club will look to delve into the transfer market to replace Ciro Immobile, who has joined Sevilla on a season-long loan.

"We never said we will not sign another striker after selling Ciro Immobile," he said. "We continue to discuss this."