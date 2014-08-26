Reus nets in Dortmund friendly victory

After missing Germany's World Cup campaign with an ankle ligament injury suffered shortly before the tournament, the attacking midfielder has slowly been feeling his way back into first-team football.

Reus played 75 minutes of the 2-0 Bundesliga defeat to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday and came on as half-time substitute for Henrikh Mkhitaryan in Tuesday's charity match.

Coach Jurgen Klopp used the game as a chance to give some playing time to those within the squad who returned late from the World Cup, and Dortmund were able to cruise to a comfortable victory against their fourth-tier opponents.

Ciro Immobile, yet to score a competitive goal for his new club, opened the scoring shortly after the half-hour mark.

Klopp made several changes at the break and the lead was doubled in the 70th minute by Pascal Stenzel.

Reus' moment arrived with seven minutes to play, as he whipped in a low free-kick from the left-hand corner of the box that squeezed inside the goalkeeper's near post.

Dortmund rounded off the scoring two minutes later as Ufuk Ozbek tapped in the simplest of finishes to complete a satisfactory day for the visitors.