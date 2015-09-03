Reus out of Germany qualifiers

Marco Reus has been ruled out of Germany's forthcoming Euro 2016 qualifiers against Poland and Scotland with a toe injury.

The Borussia Dortmund attacker sustained the problem in Sunday's 3-1 Bundesliga victory over Hertha Berlin and left the national squad on Wednesday after failing to shake off the issue.

The 25-times capped Reus will continue his recovery with Dortmund.

Reus has been plagued by ankle injuries over the years and overcame a minor problem in that area during the close season.

Germany currently sit second in Group D - a point behind Poland, who visit Frankfurt on Friday.

Joachim Low's men then travel to Glasgow to take on Scotland on Monday.