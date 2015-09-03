Reus out of Germany qualifiers
A toe injury will see Marco Reus miss Germany's Euro 2016 qualifiers against Poland and Scotland.
Marco Reus has been ruled out of Germany's forthcoming Euro 2016 qualifiers against Poland and Scotland with a toe injury.
The Borussia Dortmund attacker sustained the problem in Sunday's 3-1 Bundesliga victory over Hertha Berlin and left the national squad on Wednesday after failing to shake off the issue.
The 25-times capped Reus will continue his recovery with Dortmund.
Reus has been plagued by ankle injuries over the years and overcame a minor problem in that area during the close season.
Germany currently sit second in Group D - a point behind Poland, who visit Frankfurt on Friday.
Joachim Low's men then travel to Glasgow to take on Scotland on Monday.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.