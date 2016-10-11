Reus resumes Dortmund squad training
Marco Reus is slowly edging closer to his comeback for Borussia Dortmund after resuming squad training.
Borussia Dortmund have received some encouraging news on the injury front as Marco Reus has resumed squad training after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
The Germany international suffered an adductor problem towards the end of the 2015-16 campaign and consequently missed Euro 2016.
Dortmund were initially hopeful he would be back in action by September, but the 27-year-old endured a minor setback that delayed his comeback.
Nevertheless, Reus is now one step closer to returning to Bundesliga action after joining his team-mates on the training pitch on Tuesday.
The former Borussia Monchengladbach star took part in a number of exercises with the rest of the squad before completing an individual session.
Reus last featured for BVB in the DFB-Pokal final defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich on May 21.
