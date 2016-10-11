Reus resumes Dortmund squad training

Borussia Dortmund have received some encouraging news on the injury front as Marco Reus has resumed squad training after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The Germany international suffered an adductor problem towards the end of the 2015-16 campaign and consequently missed Euro 2016.

Dortmund were initially hopeful he would be back in action by September, but the 27-year-old endured a minor setback that delayed his comeback.

Nevertheless, Reus is now one step closer to returning to Bundesliga action after joining his team-mates on the training pitch on Tuesday.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach star took part in a number of exercises with the rest of the squad before completing an individual session.

Reus last featured for BVB in the DFB-Pokal final defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich on May 21.