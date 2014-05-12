Reus rules out Dortmund summer departure

The Germany international scored 16 goals in 30 league appearances as Dortmund finished as runners-up in the Bundesliga, and is a reported transfer target for Manchester United.

However, Reus stressed he had worked hard to earn his place at Dortmund and would not contemplate making an exit in the near future.

"I can definitely say that I will play for Dortmund next season," he is quoted as telling Kicker. "I don't have to keep stressing how well I feel here.

"After playing 10 years in the youth here I had to go a step back via Ahlen and Monchengladbach to make two steps forward.

"Now I am back in Dortmund and – again – I feel totally well here and have a contract until 2017."

Coach Jurgen Klopp has backed Reus to finish as the division's top scorer next season, with Bayern Munich-bound striker Robert Lewandowski having claimed the honour this term, signing off with two goals in Dortmund's 4-0 win at Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Reus went off injured in that game but is expected to be fit for Saturday's DFB-Pokal final against Bayern.