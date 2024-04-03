Revealed! Mansfield Town star awarded FourFourTwo's best League Two player for 2023/24

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Mansfield Town are chasing promotion, and one star player has earned the FourFourTwo best League Two player award

Mansfield Town's Ollie Clarke celebrates after scoring their first goal during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Mansfield Town and Barrow at the One Call Stadium, Mansfield on Saturday 23rd September 2023. (Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mansfield Town star Davis Keillor-Dunn has been by fans as the best player in League Two this season, after a stellar 2023/24.

FourFourTwo's annual poll of fans from Carlisle United to Plymouth Argyle saw the Mansfield Town goal-getter head up League Two players in the list of the best EFL players in 2023/24.

