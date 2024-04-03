Revealed! Leicester City star crowned FourFourTwo's best player in the EFL for 2023/24

Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been named by fans as the best player across the entire EFL this season.

FourFourTwo's annual poll of fans from Accrington Stanley to Wycombe Wanderers saw the Leicester City ever-present head up the list of the best EFL players in 2023/24.

The Englishman has been integral to the Foxes ambition to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, having appeared in all but one game for Enzo Maresca's side this term.

At the time of writing, he has managed 11 goals and 13 assists in 38 appearances, and it seems inevitable that Dewsbury-Hall will be playing Premier League football in 2024/25 - with or without a Leicester City crest on his chest.

Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall wins FourFourTwo's best player in the EFL for 2023/24 award

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall of Leicester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

FFT: The fans have voted you FFT’s EFL player of the year – congratulations!

Dewsbury-Hall: I’ll take it! You want people to like what you’re doing on the pitch. It’s a proud moment for me – thank you.

Was there a time during Leicester’s run of 13 wins in the opening 14 games where you felt, ‘I didn’t think we’d start this well…’?

No one expected us to start that well, as a lot changed at the club over the summer. When the new manager came in, we hit the ground running and we needed that. We needed the players to get their confidence back after last season. Starting so well meant the lads were enjoying their football.

Bagging a brace in your first game against Coventry wasn’t a bad start for you, either, including a rare header – was it something you worked on?

Yes. The manager said, “With your ability, you should be looking for more entries into the box and more goals.” That was the first thing he said to me, and I agreed, so we looked at things I could do. I think it’s paid off. Getting into double figures for both goals and assists has been a massive positive, as a pre-season target I really wanted to hit. Scoring twice on the first weekend was a good start, then I got another header against West Brom. I’d never scored a header in my career; now, if the ball comes into the penalty area, [Mimes header] I’ll give it a good go.

So, Enzo Maresca tells you that you should score more goals and then you take eight shots in the opening game… did he say you should calm down after that?

[Laughs] He did, actually. He said I was having a go from anywhere! I don’t know if I took his suggestion a bit too literally – I was shooting from any angle. I went from zero to 100. To be fair, if you have more shots, your chances of scoring are greater… but I’ve mellowed a little now. I’ll try to pick my moments and find the right pass if that’s a better option.

Maresca has helped Leicester develop (Image credit: Getty Images)

Did you know much about Maresca?

Only that he was Pep Guardiola’s assistant, so I immediately thought, ‘He must be top-level, because Pep isn’t the sort of guy to appoint anyone as his right-hand man’. I wondered if he’d adapt styles from Pep or bring his own – he’s done a bit of both.

Obviously he’s learned from one of the greatest managers ever, but he’s also implemented his own methods. He’s first class. At times he makes it look easy, the way we play, and it’s not.

It sure isn’t. When he introduced his setup, transitioning from 4-2-3-1 to a 3-2-5 with one full-back moving into midfield, did you and the other players think, ‘What is this?’

I’ll be honest: for the first few weeks, players were openly saying they felt a bit stupid. A lot of the things he was saying, the lads hadn’t seen before. The way he explained it made it look so simple and we were telling ourselves, ‘How did we not know this?’ We felt out of our depth! The more you do it, the more it feels second nature. That’s why the top teams are so good: they’re all on the same wavelength.

Was there a moment when you thought, ‘This has clicked’?

We played Swansea and they scored early on, but we didn’t change the way we played and won 3-1. We played some very good football and even had opposition players saying to us, “You’re one of the best sides we’ve played at this level.” One: fair play, I respect somebody admitting that. And two: it shows that what we’re doing is working. I enjoy it. You’re free, you’re playing great football, you’re creating chances, and for me it’s the best way to play.

Did your slightly late physical development help your technical development instead, and has that aided you this season, having quick feet in tight areas?

Definitely, particularly with the way we play. The manager is big on ‘pocket players’ – our No.8s – being able to pick up the ball in tight areas, with two or three players around you, and do something with it. I feel comfortable doing that, knowing that when I was a kid it was the only thing I had, because I couldn’t physically dominate anybody.

I’ve developed physically over time but I’ve always had that technical brain, and I’ve scored and assisted from it this season. It’s good when it comes to fruition after you’ve worked so hard for it.

Dewsbury-Hall enjoyed his time at Luton on loan (Image credit: Getty Images)

How does the Championship differ from the Premier League?

In terms of physicality, I don’t believe there’s much difference. The intensity is the same, if not higher. It’s such a tough league. I played in it before on loan [at Luton in 2020/21] and remember how tough it was. It’s developing: you see loads of teams now playing out from the back, playing different shapes. Even sides lower down the league are trying new things. You’re never going to get an easy game. After the top five leagues in the world, I think the Championship is sixth.

Has the outrageous pace of this season’s promotion race – Leicester, Leeds, Ipswich and Southampton all on course for what might normally be a title-winning points haul – felt relentless in the dressing room?

We know it’s in our hands and that if we do our job then no one can catch us, but you’re human – you want to check how your rivals are doing. Credit to the other teams: they’re on our tails, winning each week. I don’t know what it’s been like in previous years, but I feel we’d probably be more comfortable than we are now.

That’s a testament to the league: we won 26 of 36 matches and still weren’t clear.

Which of your matches felt like a real test?

The Ipswich matches were tough. They hung in and got a result. You can see why they’re doing well: they’re relentless, they work hard and they’re a good team. Sunderland gave us problems, although we managed to win both games. They’re high press, man for man, and they have a go. It makes it harder to play the way you want to, because you’re battling and duelling across the pitch.

You mentioned your Championship loan at Luton – how do you look back on that? You were players’ player of the year there…

That was a brilliant season for me. It was my ‘coming out’ season as a footballer. Nobody knew who I was, and afterwards people were saying I wasn’t a bad player. That’s credit to Nathan Jones too, because he took a chance on me. I played 40-odd games and we came 12th, which no one expected. I learned a lot and developed in every aspect.

Leicester have stumbled recently, but they're still confident (Image credit: Getty Images)

Did playing in the EFL Trophy for Leicester’s Under-23s help you?

It did, actually. They were like cup finals for us – facing senior players. The last time I played in it [2019/20], Sunderland were in our group and we came top. We reached the last eight, then five of us went out on loan and we lost to Newport. You never know what could have happened if we’d stayed, but it set me up to go on loan. I’d been playing knockout football against men, so it felt real.

We hear you’re a pool shark and decent at snooker, too – which do you prefer?

I have a snooker table at my house, so I’ll say snooker… but I grew up playing pool and play it more. My highest break in snooker? About 45. It’s crazy how easy the pros make it look.

Finally, is there a joke about your surname that you haven’t heard?

People don’t seem to get bored of it. I need to take a photo outside Dewsbury Hall one day, wherever that is, and do my own gag about it!

