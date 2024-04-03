Revealed! Leicester City star crowned FourFourTwo's best player in the EFL for 2023/24

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Leicester City have led the Championship for much of the season, and one star player has earned the FourFourTwo best EFL player award

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is celebrating with his teammates after scoring for Leicester City, equalizing to bring the score level at 1-1 against Norwich City, during the first half of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leicester City and Norwich City at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, on April 1, 2024. (Photo by MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been named by fans as the best player across the entire EFL this season.

FourFourTwo's annual poll of fans from Accrington Stanley to Wycombe Wanderers saw the Leicester City ever-present head up the list of the best EFL players in 2023/24.

