Revealed! Derby County forward named FourFourTwo's best League One player in 2023/24

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Derby County are looking to make a return to the Championship, and one star player has been named the FourFourTwo best League One player

James Collins is celebrating with his teammates after scoring a goal during the Sky Bet League 1 match between Derby County and Peterborough at Pride Park in Derby, England, on January 1, 2024. (Photo by MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Derby County forward Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has been named by fans as the best League One player for the 2023/24 season.

FourFourTwo's annual poll of fans from Gillingham to Barrow saw the Derby County assist king lead all other League One players in the list of the best EFL players in 2023/24.

