Revealed! Derby County forward named FourFourTwo's best League One player in 2023/24

Derby County forward Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has been named by fans as the best League One player for the 2023/24 season.

FourFourTwo's annual poll of fans from Gillingham to Barrow saw the Derby County assist king lead all other League One players in the list of the best EFL players in 2023/24.

The 31-year-old has been essential in Derby's promotion ambitions this term, having started every single game for the Rams as they currently sit second in the league. Utilised as both a winger and striker by Derby boss Paul Warne, Mendez-Laing has truly shown his class by scoring eight goals and laying on an incredible 16 assists for his team-mates at the time of writing.

If Derby are to make a return to the Championship, Mendez-Laing will have been an integral member of their squad in doing so.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing of Derby County (Image credit: Getty Images)

FFT: How does it feel to be voted League One’s best player?

Mendez-Laing: It’s very humbling, and I’m grateful. I hope the individual accolades will match with the team one. It’s been a good season and, while we’ve had a few bumps in the road, we are on course to try to achieve the main aim of promotion.

What’s that pressure like, having so many eyes on you to see if Derby can get out of League One this season?

It’s been that way since the day I signed, but I feel that I thrive under pressure. And, after everything the club has been through, it would be very special for the supporters if we can get over the line.

Paul Warne took Rotherham up from League One three times – what does he offer Derby as a manager?

He’s got a lot of experience in getting promotion from this league. His man-management has helped me, on and off the field – he’s a great guy and his coaching staff are the same. He’s an all-round perfect fit for the club.

Mendez-Laing has started playing for Guatemala (Image credit: Getty Images)

You’re at the top of the League One assists charts this season, so something must be working…

When you’ve got a striker who’s on fire, like Collo [James Collins], it makes your job so much easier. I’ve always been one who prides their game on assists. I was asked earlier in the season if I preferred to score or assist, and people didn’t believe me when I said it’s to assist, but my role is to create opportunities and I’ve been able to do that – as well as scoring goals.

You turned down a new deal at Sheffield Wednesday to join Derby in 2022. What attracted you to the club?

I’d played at Derby before and I loved the stadium and the support they had. I came in and looked around the training ground, and the facilities are Premier League level. Also, I can live at home: it’s only half an hour away from where I’m based near Birmingham. I felt very settled from the minute I walked in – I know I made the right decision.

In 2023, you started playing international football for Guatemala. What’s that been like?

Amazing. It’s been an incredible journey so far, playing at the Gold Cup last year. We’ve got two World Cup qualifiers coming up in June. It’s been a brilliant experience for me and my family – especially my mother and nan, being born in Guatemala. It’s good to go over there and experience another culture, seeing how much it means to the people of Guatemala. Football is massive and they’ve never been to a World Cup. It’s a big target and a heavy ask, but one we’re really fighting for.

