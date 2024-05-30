REVEALED: The most valuable players in the world

The CIES Football Observatory has worked out transfer values for the top 100 players in world football

Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka pictured with their estimated transfer values listed (Image credit: Getty Images)

England and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has the highest transfer value in world football, according to a new study. 

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a sensational first season at the Bernabeu following his €100million move from Borussia Dortmund last summer, scoring 19 times as the club swept to the La Liga title. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
CIES Football Observatory's highest estimated transfer values
ValuePlayerClubLeagueAgeContract expirationPositionNation
£237mJude BellinghamReal MadridLa Liga202029Attacking midfielderEngland
£216mErling HaalandManchester CityPremier League232027Centre-forwardNorway
£204mVinícius JúniorReal MadridLa Liga232027Centre-forwardBrazil
£187mRodrygo GoesReal MadridLa Liga232028Centre-forwardBrazil
£172mPhil FodenManchester CityPremier League242027WingerEngland
£165mBukayo SakaArsenal FCPremier League222027WingerEngland
£142mJulián ÁlvarezManchester CityPremier League242028Centre-forwardArgentina
£119mLamine YamalFC BarcelonaLa Liga162026WingerSpain
£114mMartin ÖdegaardArsenal FCPremier League252028Attacking midfielderNorway
£113mFlorian WirtzBayer LeverkusenBundesliga212027Attacking midfielderGermany
£107mGabriel MartinelliArsenal FCPremier League222028WingerBrazil
£107mCole PalmerChelsea FCPremier League222031Attacking midfielderEngland
£105mFederico ValverdeReal MadridLa Liga252029Defensive midfielderUruguay
£104mRasmus HöjlundManchester UnitedPremier League212029Centre-forwardDenMoroccok
£102mJamal MusialaBayern MünchenBundesliga212026Attacking midfielderGermany
£98mKai HavertzArsenal FCPremier League242028Centre-forwardGermany
£97mJoško GvardiolManchester CityPremier League222028Full-backCroatia
£95mAlejandro GarnachoManchester UnitedPremier League192028WingerArgentina
£95mEduardo CamavingaReal MadridLa Liga212029Defensive midfielderFrance
£95mXavi SimonsRB LeipzigBundesliga212027WingerNetherlands
£91mWarren Zaïre-EmeryParis St-GermainLigue 1182029Defensive midfielderFrance
£91mDominik SzoboszlaiLiverpool FCPremier League232028Defensive midfielderHungary
£91mDarwin NúñezLiverpool FCPremier League242028Centre-forwardUruguay
£91mAurélien TchouaméniReal MadridLa Liga242028Defensive midfielderFrance
£89mBruno GuimarãesNewcastle UnitedPremier League262028Defensive midfielderBrazil
£89mWilliam SalibaArsenal FCPremier League232027Centre-backFrance
£88mRodri HernándezManchester CityPremier League272027Defensive midfielderSpain
£87mBenjamin ŠeškoRB LeipzigBundesliga202028Centre-forwardSlovenia
£87mDeclan RiceArsenal FCPremier League252029Defensive midfielderEngland
£86mAntónio SilvaSL BenficaPrimeira Liga202027Centre-backPortugal
£86mRafael LeãoMilan ACSerie A242028WingerPortugal
£85mLoïs OpendaRB LeipzigBundesliga242028Centre-forwardBelgium
£85mAlexander IsakNewcastle UnitedPremier League242028Centre-forwardSweden
£84mEnzo FernándezChelsea FCPremier League232032Defensive midfielderArgentina
£84mNicolas JacksonChelsea FCPremier League222031Centre-forwardSenegal
£83mCody GakpoLiverpool FCPremier League252028Centre-forwardNetherlands
£83mKhvicha KvaratskheliaSSC NapoliSerie A232027WingerGeorgia
£83mAlexis Mac AllisterLiverpool FCPremier League252028Defensive midfielderArgentina
£82mJeremie FrimpongBayer LeverkusenBundesliga232028Full-backNetherlands
£82mPablo GaviFC BarcelonaLa Liga192026Defensive midfielderSpain
£81mJoão NevesSL BenficaPrimeira Liga192028Defensive midfielderPortugal
£68mGiorgio ScalviniAtalanta BCSerie A202028Centre-backItaly
£68mGabriel MagalhãesArsenal FCPremier League262027Centre-backBrazil
£68mHarry KaneBayern MünchenBundesliga302027Centre-forwardEngland
£68mDestiny UdogieTottenham HotspurPremier League212030Full-backItaly
£67mHarvey ElliottLiverpool FCPremier League212027Defensive midfielderEngland*
£66mLuis DíazLiverpool FCPremier League272027WingerColombia
£66mManuel AkanjiManchester CityPremier League282027Centre-backSwitzerland
£65mPedri GonzálezFC BarcelonaLa Liga212026Defensive midfielderSpain
£64mNico SchlotterbeckBorussia DortmundBundesliga242027Centre-backGermany
£64mJoão FélixFC BarcelonaLa Liga242029WingerPortugal
£64mBrahim DíazReal MadridLa Liga242027WingerMorocco
£64mDušan VlahovićJuventus FCSerie A242026Centre-forwardSRB
£64mMarcus ThuramInternazionaleSerie A262028Centre-forwardFrance
£63mBen WhiteArsenal FCPremier League262029Full-backEngland
£63mAlessandro BastoniInternazionaleSerie A252028Centre-backItaly
£63mDouglas LuizAston VillaPremier League262026Defensive midfielderBrazil
£62mGonçalo InácioSporting CPPrimeira Liga222027Centre-backPortugal
£62mOllie WatkinsAston VillaPremier League282028Centre-forwardEngland
£61mDiogo DalotManchester UnitedPremier League252029Full-backPortugal
£61mSávio MoreiraGirona FCLa Liga202027WingerBrazil
£60mMicky van de VenTottenham HotspurPremier League232029Centre-backNetherlands
£59mViktor GyökeresSporting CPPrimeira Liga252028Centre-forwardSweden
£59mRúben DiasManchester CityPremier League272027Centre-backPortugal
£59mJorrel HatoAFC AjaxEredivisie182028Centre-backNetherlands
£59mPape Matar SarrTottenham HotspurPremier League212030Defensive midfielderSenegal
£59mJules KoundéFC BarcelonaLa Liga252027Full-backFrance
£58mVitinha FerreiraParis St-GermainLigue 1242027Defensive midfielderPortugal
£58mRonald AraújoFC BarcelonaLa Liga252026Centre-backUruguay
£58mMykhailo MudrykChelsea FCPremier League232031WingerUkraine
£57mFerran TorresFC BarcelonaLa Liga242027WingerSpain
£57mArda GülerReal MadridLa Liga192029Attacking midfielderTurkey
£57mChristian PulišićMilan ACSerie A252028WingerUnited States
£56mBrennan JohnsonTottenham HotspurPremier League232029WingerWales
£56mKarim AdeyemiBorussia DortmundBundesliga222027WingerGermany
£56mGregor KobelBorussia DortmundBundesliga262028GoalkeeperSwitzerland
£55mAnatoliy TrubinSL BenficaPrimeira Liga222028GoalkeeperUkraine
£55mMathys TelBayern MünchenBundesliga192029WingerFrance*
£55mJohan BakayokoPSV EindhovenEredivisie212026WingerBelgium
£55mKobbie MainooManchester UnitedPremier League192028Defensive midfielderEngland
£55mJoão PedroBrighton & HovePremier League222028Centre-forwardBrazil
£55mNicolò BarellaInternazionaleSerie A272026Defensive midfielderItaly

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.