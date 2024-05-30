REVEALED: The most valuable players in the world
The CIES Football Observatory has worked out transfer values for the top 100 players in world football
England and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has the highest transfer value in world football, according to a new study.
The 20-year-old has enjoyed a sensational first season at the Bernabeu following his €100million move from Borussia Dortmund last summer, scoring 19 times as the club swept to the La Liga title.
He will look to win his first Champions League title on Saturday when Madrid take on Borussia Dortmund at Wembley before setting his sights on a successful Euro 2024 campaign with England.
And according to CIES Football Observatory, his achievements this year has seen his transfer valuation rocket to an eye-watering €280million (£237million), more than any other player on the planet.
CIES’ study has seen them crunch a host of numbers to calculate the value of the world’s top 100 players, such as age, length of contract, level of matches played and the economic strength of the players’ clubs and leagues to calculate values in a list that sees Real Madrid and Manchester City dominate the top spots.
Sitting behind Bellingham in second place is his former Dortmund teammate Erling Haaland, who is worth €255million, with Madrid’s Brazilian pair Vinicius Junior (€240million) and Rodrygo (€220million) next on the list.
Phil Foden ended the Premier League season in sensational form and ranks fifth on the list at €203million, ahead of his England teammate Bukayo Saka (€195million).
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Other Premier League stars in the top ten include Julian Alvarez (€168million) and Martin Odegaard (€135million), while Cole Palmer’s breakout season sees his value calculated at €126million.
One notable absentee from the list is Kylian Mbappe, who is not included as his contract with Paris Saint-Germain is set to expire this summer, meaning from a transfer value standpoint, he is almost worthless.
The Frenchman is widely reported to have reached an agreement with Real Madrid that is likely to be confirmed in the coming weeks, after which he would likely challenge Bellingham for the top spot.
Below is the list in full.
|Value
|Player
|Club
|League
|Age
|Contract expiration
|Position
|Nation
|£237m
|Jude Bellingham
|Real Madrid
|La Liga
|20
|2029
|Attacking midfielder
|England
|£216m
|Erling Haaland
|Manchester City
|Premier League
|23
|2027
|Centre-forward
|Norway
|£204m
|Vinícius Júnior
|Real Madrid
|La Liga
|23
|2027
|Centre-forward
|Brazil
|£187m
|Rodrygo Goes
|Real Madrid
|La Liga
|23
|2028
|Centre-forward
|Brazil
|£172m
|Phil Foden
|Manchester City
|Premier League
|24
|2027
|Winger
|England
|£165m
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal FC
|Premier League
|22
|2027
|Winger
|England
|£142m
|Julián Álvarez
|Manchester City
|Premier League
|24
|2028
|Centre-forward
|Argentina
|£119m
|Lamine Yamal
|FC Barcelona
|La Liga
|16
|2026
|Winger
|Spain
|£114m
|Martin Ödegaard
|Arsenal FC
|Premier League
|25
|2028
|Attacking midfielder
|Norway
|£113m
|Florian Wirtz
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Bundesliga
|21
|2027
|Attacking midfielder
|Germany
|£107m
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal FC
|Premier League
|22
|2028
|Winger
|Brazil
|£107m
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea FC
|Premier League
|22
|2031
|Attacking midfielder
|England
|£105m
|Federico Valverde
|Real Madrid
|La Liga
|25
|2029
|Defensive midfielder
|Uruguay
|£104m
|Rasmus Höjlund
|Manchester United
|Premier League
|21
|2029
|Centre-forward
|DenMoroccok
|£102m
|Jamal Musiala
|Bayern München
|Bundesliga
|21
|2026
|Attacking midfielder
|Germany
|£98m
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal FC
|Premier League
|24
|2028
|Centre-forward
|Germany
|£97m
|Joško Gvardiol
|Manchester City
|Premier League
|22
|2028
|Full-back
|Croatia
|£95m
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Manchester United
|Premier League
|19
|2028
|Winger
|Argentina
|£95m
|Eduardo Camavinga
|Real Madrid
|La Liga
|21
|2029
|Defensive midfielder
|France
|£95m
|Xavi Simons
|RB Leipzig
|Bundesliga
|21
|2027
|Winger
|Netherlands
|£91m
|Warren Zaïre-Emery
|Paris St-Germain
|Ligue 1
|18
|2029
|Defensive midfielder
|France
|£91m
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool FC
|Premier League
|23
|2028
|Defensive midfielder
|Hungary
|£91m
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool FC
|Premier League
|24
|2028
|Centre-forward
|Uruguay
|£91m
|Aurélien Tchouaméni
|Real Madrid
|La Liga
|24
|2028
|Defensive midfielder
|France
|£89m
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle United
|Premier League
|26
|2028
|Defensive midfielder
|Brazil
|£89m
|William Saliba
|Arsenal FC
|Premier League
|23
|2027
|Centre-back
|France
|£88m
|Rodri Hernández
|Manchester City
|Premier League
|27
|2027
|Defensive midfielder
|Spain
|£87m
|Benjamin Šeško
|RB Leipzig
|Bundesliga
|20
|2028
|Centre-forward
|Slovenia
|£87m
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal FC
|Premier League
|25
|2029
|Defensive midfielder
|England
|£86m
|António Silva
|SL Benfica
|Primeira Liga
|20
|2027
|Centre-back
|Portugal
|£86m
|Rafael Leão
|Milan AC
|Serie A
|24
|2028
|Winger
|Portugal
|£85m
|Loïs Openda
|RB Leipzig
|Bundesliga
|24
|2028
|Centre-forward
|Belgium
|£85m
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle United
|Premier League
|24
|2028
|Centre-forward
|Sweden
|£84m
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea FC
|Premier League
|23
|2032
|Defensive midfielder
|Argentina
|£84m
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea FC
|Premier League
|22
|2031
|Centre-forward
|Senegal
|£83m
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool FC
|Premier League
|25
|2028
|Centre-forward
|Netherlands
|£83m
|Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|SSC Napoli
|Serie A
|23
|2027
|Winger
|Georgia
|£83m
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool FC
|Premier League
|25
|2028
|Defensive midfielder
|Argentina
|£82m
|Jeremie Frimpong
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Bundesliga
|23
|2028
|Full-back
|Netherlands
|£82m
|Pablo Gavi
|FC Barcelona
|La Liga
|19
|2026
|Defensive midfielder
|Spain
|£81m
|João Neves
|SL Benfica
|Primeira Liga
|19
|2028
|Defensive midfielder
|Portugal
|£68m
|Giorgio Scalvini
|Atalanta BC
|Serie A
|20
|2028
|Centre-back
|Italy
|£68m
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal FC
|Premier League
|26
|2027
|Centre-back
|Brazil
|£68m
|Harry Kane
|Bayern München
|Bundesliga
|30
|2027
|Centre-forward
|England
|£68m
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Premier League
|21
|2030
|Full-back
|Italy
|£67m
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool FC
|Premier League
|21
|2027
|Defensive midfielder
|England*
|£66m
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool FC
|Premier League
|27
|2027
|Winger
|Colombia
|£66m
|Manuel Akanji
|Manchester City
|Premier League
|28
|2027
|Centre-back
|Switzerland
|£65m
|Pedri González
|FC Barcelona
|La Liga
|21
|2026
|Defensive midfielder
|Spain
|£64m
|Nico Schlotterbeck
|Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|24
|2027
|Centre-back
|Germany
|£64m
|João Félix
|FC Barcelona
|La Liga
|24
|2029
|Winger
|Portugal
|£64m
|Brahim Díaz
|Real Madrid
|La Liga
|24
|2027
|Winger
|Morocco
|£64m
|Dušan Vlahović
|Juventus FC
|Serie A
|24
|2026
|Centre-forward
|SRB
|£64m
|Marcus Thuram
|Internazionale
|Serie A
|26
|2028
|Centre-forward
|France
|£63m
|Ben White
|Arsenal FC
|Premier League
|26
|2029
|Full-back
|England
|£63m
|Alessandro Bastoni
|Internazionale
|Serie A
|25
|2028
|Centre-back
|Italy
|£63m
|Douglas Luiz
|Aston Villa
|Premier League
|26
|2026
|Defensive midfielder
|Brazil
|£62m
|Gonçalo Inácio
|Sporting CP
|Primeira Liga
|22
|2027
|Centre-back
|Portugal
|£62m
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|Premier League
|28
|2028
|Centre-forward
|England
|£61m
|Diogo Dalot
|Manchester United
|Premier League
|25
|2029
|Full-back
|Portugal
|£61m
|Sávio Moreira
|Girona FC
|La Liga
|20
|2027
|Winger
|Brazil
|£60m
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Premier League
|23
|2029
|Centre-back
|Netherlands
|£59m
|Viktor Gyökeres
|Sporting CP
|Primeira Liga
|25
|2028
|Centre-forward
|Sweden
|£59m
|Rúben Dias
|Manchester City
|Premier League
|27
|2027
|Centre-back
|Portugal
|£59m
|Jorrel Hato
|AFC Ajax
|Eredivisie
|18
|2028
|Centre-back
|Netherlands
|£59m
|Pape Matar Sarr
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Premier League
|21
|2030
|Defensive midfielder
|Senegal
|£59m
|Jules Koundé
|FC Barcelona
|La Liga
|25
|2027
|Full-back
|France
|£58m
|Vitinha Ferreira
|Paris St-Germain
|Ligue 1
|24
|2027
|Defensive midfielder
|Portugal
|£58m
|Ronald Araújo
|FC Barcelona
|La Liga
|25
|2026
|Centre-back
|Uruguay
|£58m
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea FC
|Premier League
|23
|2031
|Winger
|Ukraine
|£57m
|Ferran Torres
|FC Barcelona
|La Liga
|24
|2027
|Winger
|Spain
|£57m
|Arda Güler
|Real Madrid
|La Liga
|19
|2029
|Attacking midfielder
|Turkey
|£57m
|Christian Pulišić
|Milan AC
|Serie A
|25
|2028
|Winger
|United States
|£56m
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Premier League
|23
|2029
|Winger
|Wales
|£56m
|Karim Adeyemi
|Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|22
|2027
|Winger
|Germany
|£56m
|Gregor Kobel
|Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|26
|2028
|Goalkeeper
|Switzerland
|£55m
|Anatoliy Trubin
|SL Benfica
|Primeira Liga
|22
|2028
|Goalkeeper
|Ukraine
|£55m
|Mathys Tel
|Bayern München
|Bundesliga
|19
|2029
|Winger
|France*
|£55m
|Johan Bakayoko
|PSV Eindhoven
|Eredivisie
|21
|2026
|Winger
|Belgium
|£55m
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Manchester United
|Premier League
|19
|2028
|Defensive midfielder
|England
|£55m
|João Pedro
|Brighton & Hove
|Premier League
|22
|2028
|Centre-forward
|Brazil
|£55m
|Nicolò Barella
|Internazionale
|Serie A
|27
|2026
|Defensive midfielder
|Italy
*Player is currently uncapped for their national side.
More transfer stories
Real Madrid star set to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami: report
Chelsea lining up 'smart' transfer business including Manchester United and Arsenal target to bolster Enzo Maresca hopes: report
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes clears up exit rumours
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.