REVEALED: The most valuable players in the world

England and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has the highest transfer value in world football, according to a new study.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a sensational first season at the Bernabeu following his €100million move from Borussia Dortmund last summer, scoring 19 times as the club swept to the La Liga title.

He will look to win his first Champions League title on Saturday when Madrid take on Borussia Dortmund at Wembley before setting his sights on a successful Euro 2024 campaign with England.

Jude Bellingham in action for Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

And according to CIES Football Observatory, his achievements this year has seen his transfer valuation rocket to an eye-watering €280million (£237million), more than any other player on the planet.

CIES’ study has seen them crunch a host of numbers to calculate the value of the world’s top 100 players, such as age, length of contract, level of matches played and the economic strength of the players’ clubs and leagues to calculate values in a list that sees Real Madrid and Manchester City dominate the top spots.

Sitting behind Bellingham in second place is his former Dortmund teammate Erling Haaland, who is worth €255million, with Madrid’s Brazilian pair Vinicius Junior (€240million) and Rodrygo (€220million) next on the list.

Phil Foden ended the Premier League season in sensational form and ranks fifth on the list at €203million, ahead of his England teammate Bukayo Saka (€195million).

Other Premier League stars in the top ten include Julian Alvarez (€168million) and Martin Odegaard (€135million), while Cole Palmer’s breakout season sees his value calculated at €126million.

Kylian Mbappe is not on the list (Image credit: Getty Images)

One notable absentee from the list is Kylian Mbappe, who is not included as his contract with Paris Saint-Germain is set to expire this summer, meaning from a transfer value standpoint, he is almost worthless.

The Frenchman is widely reported to have reached an agreement with Real Madrid that is likely to be confirmed in the coming weeks, after which he would likely challenge Bellingham for the top spot.

Below is the list in full.

Swipe to scroll horizontally CIES Football Observatory's highest estimated transfer values Value Player Club League Age Contract expiration Position Nation £237m Jude Bellingham Real Madrid La Liga 20 2029 Attacking midfielder England £216m Erling Haaland Manchester City Premier League 23 2027 Centre-forward Norway £204m Vinícius Júnior Real Madrid La Liga 23 2027 Centre-forward Brazil £187m Rodrygo Goes Real Madrid La Liga 23 2028 Centre-forward Brazil £172m Phil Foden Manchester City Premier League 24 2027 Winger England £165m Bukayo Saka Arsenal FC Premier League 22 2027 Winger England £142m Julián Álvarez Manchester City Premier League 24 2028 Centre-forward Argentina £119m Lamine Yamal FC Barcelona La Liga 16 2026 Winger Spain £114m Martin Ödegaard Arsenal FC Premier League 25 2028 Attacking midfielder Norway £113m Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga 21 2027 Attacking midfielder Germany £107m Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal FC Premier League 22 2028 Winger Brazil £107m Cole Palmer Chelsea FC Premier League 22 2031 Attacking midfielder England £105m Federico Valverde Real Madrid La Liga 25 2029 Defensive midfielder Uruguay £104m Rasmus Höjlund Manchester United Premier League 21 2029 Centre-forward DenMoroccok £102m Jamal Musiala Bayern München Bundesliga 21 2026 Attacking midfielder Germany £98m Kai Havertz Arsenal FC Premier League 24 2028 Centre-forward Germany £97m Joško Gvardiol Manchester City Premier League 22 2028 Full-back Croatia £95m Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United Premier League 19 2028 Winger Argentina £95m Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid La Liga 21 2029 Defensive midfielder France £95m Xavi Simons RB Leipzig Bundesliga 21 2027 Winger Netherlands £91m Warren Zaïre-Emery Paris St-Germain Ligue 1 18 2029 Defensive midfielder France £91m Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool FC Premier League 23 2028 Defensive midfielder Hungary £91m Darwin Núñez Liverpool FC Premier League 24 2028 Centre-forward Uruguay £91m Aurélien Tchouaméni Real Madrid La Liga 24 2028 Defensive midfielder France £89m Bruno Guimarães Newcastle United Premier League 26 2028 Defensive midfielder Brazil £89m William Saliba Arsenal FC Premier League 23 2027 Centre-back France £88m Rodri Hernández Manchester City Premier League 27 2027 Defensive midfielder Spain £87m Benjamin Šeško RB Leipzig Bundesliga 20 2028 Centre-forward Slovenia £87m Declan Rice Arsenal FC Premier League 25 2029 Defensive midfielder England £86m António Silva SL Benfica Primeira Liga 20 2027 Centre-back Portugal £86m Rafael Leão Milan AC Serie A 24 2028 Winger Portugal £85m Loïs Openda RB Leipzig Bundesliga 24 2028 Centre-forward Belgium £85m Alexander Isak Newcastle United Premier League 24 2028 Centre-forward Sweden £84m Enzo Fernández Chelsea FC Premier League 23 2032 Defensive midfielder Argentina £84m Nicolas Jackson Chelsea FC Premier League 22 2031 Centre-forward Senegal £83m Cody Gakpo Liverpool FC Premier League 25 2028 Centre-forward Netherlands £83m Khvicha Kvaratskhelia SSC Napoli Serie A 23 2027 Winger Georgia £83m Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool FC Premier League 25 2028 Defensive midfielder Argentina £82m Jeremie Frimpong Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga 23 2028 Full-back Netherlands £82m Pablo Gavi FC Barcelona La Liga 19 2026 Defensive midfielder Spain £81m João Neves SL Benfica Primeira Liga 19 2028 Defensive midfielder Portugal £68m Giorgio Scalvini Atalanta BC Serie A 20 2028 Centre-back Italy £68m Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal FC Premier League 26 2027 Centre-back Brazil £68m Harry Kane Bayern München Bundesliga 30 2027 Centre-forward England £68m Destiny Udogie Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 21 2030 Full-back Italy £67m Harvey Elliott Liverpool FC Premier League 21 2027 Defensive midfielder England* £66m Luis Díaz Liverpool FC Premier League 27 2027 Winger Colombia £66m Manuel Akanji Manchester City Premier League 28 2027 Centre-back Switzerland £65m Pedri González FC Barcelona La Liga 21 2026 Defensive midfielder Spain £64m Nico Schlotterbeck Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 24 2027 Centre-back Germany £64m João Félix FC Barcelona La Liga 24 2029 Winger Portugal £64m Brahim Díaz Real Madrid La Liga 24 2027 Winger Morocco £64m Dušan Vlahović Juventus FC Serie A 24 2026 Centre-forward SRB £64m Marcus Thuram Internazionale Serie A 26 2028 Centre-forward France £63m Ben White Arsenal FC Premier League 26 2029 Full-back England £63m Alessandro Bastoni Internazionale Serie A 25 2028 Centre-back Italy £63m Douglas Luiz Aston Villa Premier League 26 2026 Defensive midfielder Brazil £62m Gonçalo Inácio Sporting CP Primeira Liga 22 2027 Centre-back Portugal £62m Ollie Watkins Aston Villa Premier League 28 2028 Centre-forward England £61m Diogo Dalot Manchester United Premier League 25 2029 Full-back Portugal £61m Sávio Moreira Girona FC La Liga 20 2027 Winger Brazil £60m Micky van de Ven Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 23 2029 Centre-back Netherlands £59m Viktor Gyökeres Sporting CP Primeira Liga 25 2028 Centre-forward Sweden £59m Rúben Dias Manchester City Premier League 27 2027 Centre-back Portugal £59m Jorrel Hato AFC Ajax Eredivisie 18 2028 Centre-back Netherlands £59m Pape Matar Sarr Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 21 2030 Defensive midfielder Senegal £59m Jules Koundé FC Barcelona La Liga 25 2027 Full-back France £58m Vitinha Ferreira Paris St-Germain Ligue 1 24 2027 Defensive midfielder Portugal £58m Ronald Araújo FC Barcelona La Liga 25 2026 Centre-back Uruguay £58m Mykhailo Mudryk Chelsea FC Premier League 23 2031 Winger Ukraine £57m Ferran Torres FC Barcelona La Liga 24 2027 Winger Spain £57m Arda Güler Real Madrid La Liga 19 2029 Attacking midfielder Turkey £57m Christian Pulišić Milan AC Serie A 25 2028 Winger United States £56m Brennan Johnson Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 23 2029 Winger Wales £56m Karim Adeyemi Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 22 2027 Winger Germany £56m Gregor Kobel Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 26 2028 Goalkeeper Switzerland £55m Anatoliy Trubin SL Benfica Primeira Liga 22 2028 Goalkeeper Ukraine £55m Mathys Tel Bayern München Bundesliga 19 2029 Winger France* £55m Johan Bakayoko PSV Eindhoven Eredivisie 21 2026 Winger Belgium £55m Kobbie Mainoo Manchester United Premier League 19 2028 Defensive midfielder England £55m João Pedro Brighton & Hove Premier League 22 2028 Centre-forward Brazil £55m Nicolò Barella Internazionale Serie A 27 2026 Defensive midfielder Italy

*Player is currently uncapped for their national side.

