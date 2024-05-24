Real Madrid star set to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami: report

Real Madrid could be set to lose another key player, with Inter Miami reportedly lining up yet another move for a La Liga star.

David Beckham's outfit currently boasts players such as Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets in their ranks with one more name set to be heading to the MLS.

Messi's side are currently top of the Eastern Conference after winning nine of their opening 15 matches so far this season.

Inter Miami have been thriving with Messi (Image credit: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Real Madrid star Nacho is reported to be attracting interest from the United States, according to Relevo.

Fernandez is yet to communicate his decision regarding a renewal at the Bernebau this year and rumours have circulated that a move to Inter Miami could be on the cards.

A contract of around $1.5m per month is being prepared and the allocation for a move could be green-light should the Spaniard wish to play in the States alongside a whole host of former Barcelona players.

Tata Martino's side have also just lost defender Nicolas Freire to a long-term injury after he sustained an ACL tear in the second half of Inter Miami's 1-0 win over D.C. United.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Real Madrid are of course set to face Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final next weekend at Wembley and no decision is expected before then.

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez

After expressing his desire to stay with the club last summer, the likelihood of Nacho leaving Real this summer looks larger than ever.

Carlo Ancelotti has praised the 34-year-old for his output this season, insisting his experience has been extremely pivotal.

“He's played a lot of games and has been hugely important to us, because he's Nacho, the ever-reliable player," began the Italian.

"When you play so many games, you run the risk of making lots of mistakes too, but he's still a player full of confidence, experience and personality.

"He's been so useful for us and will continue to be in the upcoming games."

More Real Madrid stories

Manchester City given go-ahead for spectacular Toni Kroos deal: report

Thomas Tuchel reveals the truth behind Harry Kane's substitution during Real Madrid clash - and it's a worry for Euro 2024

The FourFourTwo End-of-Season Awards: The winners and losers of the 2023/24 season