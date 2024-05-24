Real Madrid star set to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami: report

By
published

Real Madrid could lose a key player, who is rumoured to be joining Lionel Messi in the MLS this summer

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi to be joined by Real Madrid player
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid could be set to lose another key player, with Inter Miami reportedly lining up yet another move for a La Liga star.

David Beckham's outfit currently boasts players such as Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets in their ranks with one more name set to be heading to the MLS.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.