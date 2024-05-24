Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes clears up exit rumours as FA Cup final approaches

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has commented on speculation regarding a potential exit from the club.

The 29-year-old joined the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in 2020 and has since established himself as one of the Premier League's most talented midfielders.

Talk of the Portugal international leaving Man Utd has grown over the last few weeks with Erik ten Hag's side having suffered a poor season domestically.

Bruno will hope to lead United to glory in the Cup final (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ahead of Manchester United's FA Cup final showdown with Manchester City tomorrow afternoon, Bruno has commented on the rumours regarding his future.

Speaking to Portuguese outlets this year, Bruno had admitted he was unsure whether he would remain at the Theatre of Dreams but has now cleared up any lingering doubt on the matter.

"After this difficult season, it is my responsibility to give more. It starts with me. And it starts tomorrow. We have to give everything in this last match against City, and we have to move forward," he recently told Players Tribune.

"I love to step out at Old Trafford more than anything in the world. I don’t want to leave. This has always been my ultimate dream. I just want my expectations to fit with the expectations of the club.

"If you go talk to any fan, they will tell you the same thing. We want to compete for the league. We want to be playing Champions League football. We want to be in cup finals. That is the standard. That is what I want. That is what you all deserve.

"I just want to keep fighting. I want to be here. My family wants to be here. If you doubt that for a moment, then you just have to look at my Spotify Wrapped, and that will prove it to you….

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Losing 4-0 at Selhurst Park recently had seen criticism cast the way of Bruno, especially given his status as club captain.

But with the fans a shining light for the Red Devils, Fernandes amplified how much the fans mean to everyone inside the dressing room.

"Our traveling support has been amazing. You all saw it at Selhurst Park, when we lost 4–0, and our fans were still standing and singing the entire match," he added.

"I was out with an injury, and I had to sit and watch at home, which just drives me crazy. (Apologies to my wife and children.) I could hear the fans singing, and it just made me wish that I could have been there on the pitch to stand in front of them and applaud them back.

"For all the s*** we have been through, with injuries and setbacks, our fans have never stopped giving everything.

