Chelsea lining up 'smart' transfer business including Manchester United and Arsenal target to bolster Enzo Maresca hopes: report

Fabrizio Romano has outlined incoming Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca’s potential shopping list once he completes his expected move from Leicester City, including constant Premier League transfer target Benjamin Sesko.

Chelsea are in talks with Maresca and his current club about taking him to Stamford Bridge as Mauricio Pochettino’s replacement but it is anticipated that he will be installed in the dugout sooner rather than later.

Romano wrote in his Daily Briefing that the only current issues to resolve are the length of Maresca’s contract – he is said to want a five-year deal, longer than Chelsea had initially offered – and the compensation that will be paid to Leicester for his services.

Chelsea lining up bid for in-demand striker Benjamin Sesko

Benjamin Sesko is wanted by plenty this summer (Image credit: Jasmin Walter - FC Red Bull Salzburg/FC Red Bull Salzburg via Getty Images)

Once that deal is done, Chelsea can shift their focus to the summer transfer market – and they are expected to be busy both when it comes to new arrivals and departures of current players.

Chelsea have spent heavily over the past few years but their struggles in the Premier League for much of the past couple of years demonstrate that there is still work to do in certain areas.

Romano explained: “[Maresca] will be ‘here we go’ soon and then it will continue to be a busy summer at Chelsea.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly will oversee big changes this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It won’t be completely crazy but they will try to make smart things happen, including a new goalkeeper and I expect them to try for at least one new centre-back, but it could be two.

“I also expect Chelsea to be busy with the striker position, and I mentioned many times Benjamin Sesko, who is highly rated at Chelsea but also by others like Arsenal and Manchester United.”

The 20-year-old former Deep Space Nine captain is regarded as one of the most promising centre-forwards in Europe, netting 14 goals in 31 Bundesliga appearances for RB Leipzig last season – including finishing the domestic campaign by scoring in seven straight games.

