Chelsea lining up 'smart' transfer business including Manchester United and Arsenal target to bolster Enzo Maresca hopes: report

By
published

Chelsea may have to fend off interest from rival Premier League clubs to get RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, as well as recruiting for other key positions

Incoming Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca during the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City at the National Stadium on July 30, 2023 in Singapore. (Photo by Lampson Yip - Clicks Images/Getty Images)

Leicester City are flying under Maresca

 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has outlined incoming Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca’s potential shopping list once he completes his expected move from Leicester City, including constant Premier League transfer target Benjamin Sesko.

Chelsea are in talks with Maresca and his current club about taking him to Stamford Bridge as Mauricio Pochettino’s replacement but it is anticipated that he will be installed in the dugout sooner rather than later.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.