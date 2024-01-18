Revealed! What David Seaman said after Ronaldinho's infamous free-kick sealed England’s 2002 World Cup exit

Former Leeds United and England goalkeeper Nigel Martyn has revealed what he and David Seaman spoke about in the immediate aftermath of the Three Lions’ 2002 World Cup exit.

Sven-Goran Eriksson’s side squared off against a star-studded Brazil side in the quarter-final in Shizuoka, Japan, in a match that was settled by a looping long-range Ronaldinho free-kick which caught Seaman flatfooted as the ball went in off the underside of the bar.

The error left Seaman in tears, as England endured another heartbreaking major tournament exit, with the Three Lions unable to make a numerical advantage pay off after Ronaldinho was sent off shortly before the hour mark. As he was numerous times during his international career, Martyn was Seaman’s understudy that day and as a fellow goalkeeper it fell on him to try and console his team-mate.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“That Ronaldinho free-kick isn’t how anybody would want their international career to end,” Martyn told FourFourTwo. “I did speak to David briefly and asked, “Did it move, did it do something?”

He said, “I just felt it was going to go somewhere it didn’t.” It’s such an un-David Seaman-like mistake, because he was usually so consistent. He’d actually landed heavily on his shoulder in the first half, so me, David James and goalkeeper coach Ray Clemence were out warming up during the break.

“Imagine what would have happened to me if I’d gone in goal and that same free-kick had sailed over me – everyone would have said, ‘Well, David Seaman would never have conceded that’. The nation would have hounded me out!”

