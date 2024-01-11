‘I’m probably the only goalkeeper ever to be taken off due to cramp’: Tottenham stopper recalls his eventful debut

Former Tottenham and Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes has recalled how his senior debut in Brazil ended early in unique circumstances when he had to be subbed off for cramp.

Gomes was a familiar face for English football fans during the 2010s, enjoying 12 years between the sticks on these shores, but he was a relative latecomer to goalkeeping, first pulling on the gloves at the age of 17.

In 2002 he would make his professional bow for Brazilian side Cruzeiro, but it didn’t quite go to plan, as he explains to FourFourTwo.

Gomes' footballing hero? Romario (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Like many Brazilians of my generation, I grew up wanting to be like Romario, but when I was 17 years old I became a goalkeeper,” Gomes recalls. “From that moment on, I looked up to Dida. He’d been a star at Cruzeiro when I went to watch them as a young fan. I eventually made my debut in 2002 against Sao Paulo, who had Kaka in their team. I was told I’d be playing the day before, and was so nervous I could hardly sleep that night.

“I felt massive pressure as the stadium was sold out. I played a good first half, but had to be substituted after an hour because of all the tension in my body. I’m probably the only goalkeeper ever to be taken off due to cramp! [Laughs] Thankfully we won 3-1 and my family, including 11 siblings, were there to see it – they were really proud of me.”

After making a name for himself in his homeland, Gomes moved to European football in 2004 when he signed for Dutch side PSV, before joining Tottenham in 2008 for a fee just shy of £8million. Six seasons at White Hart Lane were followed by another six years with Watford, while he would go on to win 11 senior Brazil caps.

