Premier League break explained: Why is there a reduced football schedule this weekend?

As the Premier League's hectic festive schedule comes to an end, players and teams can now enjoy a well-deserved break.

First introduced in the 2019-20 season, the Premier League's winter break was designed to ease fixture congestion and protect players from injury following a jam-paced festive schedule that often sees teams play up to four times between Boxing Day and the first weekend of the new year.

While other leagues around Europe, such as the Bundesliga, implement their winter break over the Christmas period, British football has decided to maintain the long-held and popular tradition of football over Christmas, instead rewarding players with a break early in the new year.

However, despite being first introduced five seasons ago, this will be just the second time that the winter break will be properly rolled out due to a number of factors.

Shortly after the inaugural break, the football season was interrupted due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. With the season delayed, next year's winter break had to be dropped to make up time in the calendar.

English football's festive schedule is one of the highlights of the year (Image credit: Getty Images)

The following two seasons - 2021/22 and 2022/23 - meanwhile, saw no winter break due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The tournament was held in December for the first time, meaning both seasons had to be shortened and could not include a winter break.

With no external factors affecting the scheduling this season, however, the break has returned. It will be split across two weeks, meaning there is a reduced slate of fixtures on both weekends but, crucially, allowing each top-flight team at least ten days without a league game.

However, due to FA Cup replays, some Premier League teams - including Wolves, Crystal Palace, Everton and West Ham - will have a shortened break to allow them to contest their third-round replay before the fourth round takes place on the weekend of Saturday January 27.

Premier League Winter Break - Fixtures & Schedule

(All times GMT)

Friday, January 12

Burnley vs Luton Town, 7.45pm

Saturday, January 13

Chelsea vs Fulham, 12.30pm

Newcastle vs Manchester City, 5.30pm

Sunday, January 14

Everton vs Aston Villa, 2pm

Manchester United vs Tottenham, 4.30pm

Saturday, January 20

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, 12.30pm

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest, 5.30pm

Sunday, January 21

Sheffield United vs West Ham, 2pm

Bournemouth vs Liverpool, 4.30pm

Monday, January 22

Brighton vs Wolves, 7.45pm