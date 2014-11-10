Revolution's Nguyen earns USA recall

The 28-year-old midfielder has been rewarded for a fine campaign with New England Revolution in MLS.

Nguyen, whose three caps all came in 2007, has scored 18 MLS goals this season and helped his team to their first Eastern Conference final since 2007.

Coach Jurgen Klinsmann has gone for a blend of youth and experience in his latest 25-man party, with 16 members who played at the World Cup earlier this year included.

Regulars such as DaMarcus Beasley, Jozy Altidore, Brad Guzan and Jermaine Jones are all named and will be expected to provide guidance to the likes of inexperienced players such as NASL talent Miguel Ibarra and Jordan Morris - still in the American college system with Stanford

"We have 10 days now together in London, and then we go to Dublin," Klinsmann told the official USA national team website.

"This is what we coaches will watch very carefully - how the experienced players play that role and not their own role. They’ve played enough caps, they know what to do.

"For me, it's really important to see how much they pass on, and can these younger players become more alert, more urgent and understand that they have to break through and not miss the train."

United States will play Colombia at Fulham's Craven Cottage on November 14, before facing Ireland at the Aviva Stadium three days later.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan (Aston Villa), Bill Hamid (DC United), Sean Johnson (Chicago Fire), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake)

Defenders: DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo), Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), John Brooks (Hertha Berlin), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt), Greg Garza (Club Tijuana), Fabian Johnson (Borussia Monchengladbach), DeAndre Yedlin (Seattle Sounders)

Midfielders: Kyle Beckerman (Real Salt Lake), Alejandro Bedoya (Nantes), Mix Diskerud (Rosenborg), Julian Green (Hamburg), Jermaine Jones (New England Revolution), Alfredo Morales (Ingolstadt), Lee Nguyen (New England Revolution)

Strikers: Jozy Altidore (Sunderland), Miguel Ibarra (Minnesota United), Jordan Morris (Stanford), Rubio Rubin (Utrecht), Bobby Wood (1860 Munich), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes)