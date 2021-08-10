Rhian Brewster on target as Sheffield United beat Carlisle

Rhian Brewster finally broke his Sheffield United duck as the Blades advanced to the second round of the Carabao Cup following a 1-0 victory over Carlisle.

Brewster’s first goal for the club since his transfer from Liverpool last summer separated the two teams, giving Slavisa Jokanovic his first win as manager.

Billy Sharp had an early effort blocked and Kacper Lopata saw his towering header saved by Lukas Jensen.

Brewster opened the scoring in the 24th minute, applying the finish after Sharp’s shot was saved.

Full of confidence, Brewster also tried a 25-yard drive which was deflected just off target.

Lewis Guy had Carlisle’s best attempt in the first half with a shot from distance which was deflected wide.

Early in the second half, Gime Toure’s effort from the edge of the area went just wide and Manasse Mampala’s low shot was saved by Michael Verrips.

Brewster found space on the left-hand side of the area but he blasted his effort wide, before Mampala fired a shot on target but it was straight at Verrips, who saved comfortably.

The same player then failed to hit the target with a shot from inside the area.

There was another let off for the hosts a minute from time when Tristan Abrahams headed over from a good position.