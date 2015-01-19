Ribery eyes another treble with Bayern

Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery has set his sights on a repeat of their historic treble this season.

The Bavarians became the first German team to do the treble in 2012-13, as then-coach Jupp Heynckes guided them to success in the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and UEFA Champions League.

Bayern were on course to repeat the feat last season before being demolished 5-0 over two legs by Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals.

Pep Guardiola's men have once again dominated the German top flight again this term, leading the league by 11 points at the halfway stage, and are still very much in contention on all fronts.

A Champions League last-16 tie with Shakhtar Donetsk beckons next month, before they face second-tier outfit Eintracht Braunschweig in the Pokal last 16 in March.

And Frenchman Ribery is not expecting a repeat of their European meltdown versus Real.

"I'll never forget how I felt after we won the treble," Ribery told Bild. "It's like I was flying.

"It was so sensational - so incredible. It drives you crazy and that is something I want to experience again in my career.

"Remember last season? We were doing everything right then for a long time, but then the semi-final against Real Madrid arrived and we got it all wrong.

"We lacked rhythm and our minds were not good. Everything was so strange, and then we were out.

"That's not going to happen to us again."