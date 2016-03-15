Ribery may consider France comeback

Bayern Munich attacker Franck Ribery is open to a France return for Euro 2016, but only after talks with coach Didier Deschamps.

Ribery, 32, retired from international football after the 2014 World Cup, which he missed due to a back injury.

Returning for a home European Championship remains an option for Ribery after making a comeback in mid-February from an injury to his thigh.

"I read that coach Didier Deschamps wants to take the best ones to the Euros. Full stop," Ribery, capped 81 times for his country, told Kicker.

"I am playing again at Bayern and found my level 100 per cent, but before you can even think about playing for the national team again, there must be a conversation with Deschamps.

"That would be the requirement."

Ribery's last international for France, who have been drawn with Romania, Albania and Switzerland in Group A, was in 2014.