Ribery not intimidated by Reus speculation

The French winger has served as a key part of the Bayern side that has dominated German football in recent years, winning the last two Bundesliga titles as well as the 2012-13 UEFA Champions League.

One of the advantages Bayern have enjoyed is the financial might to reinforce their squad almost at will, and the Bavarians have made no secret of their interest in making Borussia Dortmund forward Reus – who can play out wide or through the middle – their latest acquisition.

In August Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge revealed the presence of a €25 million buy-out clause in Reus' contract that comes into effect next year, a move that angered the Dortmund hierarchy.

Rummenigge has since indicated that Bayern have discussed the possibility of signing Germany international Reus, but Ribery is not intimidated by the prospect of the former Borussia Monchengladbach man joining him at the Allianz Arena.

"Reus is a good player," Ribery told Kicker. "But I'm here for a while, even if I'm 32.

"I have won everything with this club and dream to win many titles. I know I can help. I feel good, I'm in a good mood again. I'm still a major player."

Bayern are unbeaten in all competitions this season and sit four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with qualification for the Champions League knockout stages assured.

Ribery feels Pep Guardiola's men are in an ideal position to retain their league title and win the Champions League and DFB-Pokal, the finals of which are both being held at Berlin's Olympiastadion.

"This is the best team I've ever been in," Ribery added. "If everything goes normally we are hard to stop in the Bundesliga.

"[Defending European champions] Real [Madrid] have a great team, but we will do everything to go to Berlin twice in 2015. We have put ourselves in good shape to be there next year when the [Champions League] title is awarded."