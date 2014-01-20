Ribery: So many politics in Ballon d'Or voting

The France international winger came third behind Ronaldo and Lionel Messi despite winning five trophies with Bayern Munich in 2013.

Ribery collected 1,127 points in the vote, with eventual winner Ronaldo claiming 238 more as he landed the crown despite failing to win a trophy.

And the 30-year-old believes an inherent bias towards La Liga clubs cost him the recognition that he feels he deserves.



"I have won everything with the team and individually. Ronaldo has won nothing," Ribery told German newspaper AZ Munchen.

"I am not sad, but it hurts the heart. Do not get me wrong, I am proud to have been there. I feel I deserved this title, (but) there are so many politics."

The FIFA World XI consisted of six players who ply their trade in Spain, while Germany only had three, despite the fact that Bayern and Borussia Dortmund contested the UEFA Champions League final.

"When I see the top 11 that was chosen – there are only three Bayern players there," he added.

"This is madness! (Thomas) Muller must be there, (David) Alaba, (Bastian) Schweinsteiger, (Arjen) Robben. We won five titles, made history. Who has done that before?

"I'm sure, if Barcelona and (Real Madrid) stood in the UEFA Champions League final, the team would consist only of players of Real and Barca."