Ribery still on sidelines for Paderborn clash

Ribery has made just one appearance for Bayern this season due to a knee problem that flared up after he featured in the 2-0 win over Stuttgart nine days ago.

And, while Dutch winger Arjen Robben - who has been struggling with a similar issue - could feature against Paderborn, Ribery will remain on the sidelines.

"Franck won't be included," confirmed Bayern coach Pep Guardiola. "Arjen might be. There'll be a decision after training."

Bayern were held to a 0-0 draw by struggling Hamburg on Saturday and will look to return to winning ways against a Paderborn side that sits top of the Bundesliga table following a strong start to life in the top flight.

Paderborn and Bayern are two of four teams on eight points after the first four games of the Bundesliga season along with Mainz and Hoffenheim.

But Guardiola insists he is yet to look at the league table and is more concerned with developing the defending champions' style of play.

"The table is not important yet," Guardiola added.

"We're up, but we will still improve our style of play. We will play better in the next few months. Players need time."

Paderborn's form so far has surprised many people, but not Guardiola.

"It is not luck," Guardiola said. "Paderborn have a good coach, they deserve to stand at the top of the table.

"Anything can happen. They are very aggressive. You can see why Paderborn is in this position."