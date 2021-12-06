Richard Wood faces late fitness test for Rotherham

Skipper Richard Wood faces a late fitness test as Rotherham look to make it 19 games unbeaten against struggling Gillingham.

Wood sustained a groin injury during Friday’s FA Cup second-round win over non-league Stockport and was set to undergo a scan on Monday.

Shane Ferguson is set to return to the starting line-up after being ruled out of the Hatters game due to illness.

Will Grigg is pushing for a return but the game is likely to come to soon for Angus MacDonald.

Gillingham boss Steve Evans hopes to see his side’s injury problems ease slightly ahead of the trip.

Vadaine Oliver is among those on the brink of a return after missing the last four games with a muscle injury.

But the Gills are without Kyle Dempsey, who has undergone surgery on a cartilage injury he sustained against Sheffield Wednesday.

Ben Reeves and Danny Lloyd are among those Gills players who are continuing with their rehabilitation.