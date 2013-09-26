Richards pessimistic on England chances

The 25-year-old made his first senior appearance for his country in a friendly with the Netherlands in 2006, but has featured on just 13 occasions overall.

Richards' opportunities have been hindered by a series of injuries, the latest of which was a hamstring problem that kept him out of the start of the season.

But he made his comeback in City's 5-0 thrashing of Wigan Athletic in the League Cup on Tuesday.

And Richards is now targeting breaking into the England squad, but concedes he is unlikely to play at the 2014 FIFA World Cup should Roy Hodgson's side qualify for the tournament.

"I've been stuck on 13 caps for some time now - unlucky for some," he told The Sun.

"I'm not sure what the answer is. I just need to get fit and play regularly.

"It's all about opinions but I hope Roy Hodgson will give me a chance.

"I want to go to Brazil in 2014 as much as the next man and as I can play right-back and centre-half, I can give the manager some options. But I can't help thinking that unless there are injuries, it won't happen.

"Picking up niggling injuries isn't helping so I need to keep fit, do my best and see what happens."